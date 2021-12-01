Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,880 shares of company stock worth $492,950,722. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,849.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,865.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,724.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.