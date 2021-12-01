Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $11.88. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 4,396 shares.

Specifically, Director Evan Bakst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $105,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

