ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ALS’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.