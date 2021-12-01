ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from ALS’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About ALS
