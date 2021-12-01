Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

