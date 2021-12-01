Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Amazon.com by 37.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,419.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,415.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.