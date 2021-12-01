Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $42.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,907. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.49. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

