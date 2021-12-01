Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambu A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

