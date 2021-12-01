AMEPAY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $793,062.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $2.77 million and $793,062.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.23 or 0.07998694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.35 or 1.00191875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.