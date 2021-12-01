American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

