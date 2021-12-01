American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 448,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.