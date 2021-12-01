American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of American Equity Investment Life worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $794,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

NYSE:AEL opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

