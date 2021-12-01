American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

