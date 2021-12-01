American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Plans $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

ANAT opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. American National Group has a 12 month low of $84.51 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American National Group stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American National Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

