American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 36.2% in November

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 21,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,074. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

