American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $294.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $262.48 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

