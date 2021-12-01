AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

