Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,668. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.18. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.73 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

