Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,003,142 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

