Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,426 shares of company stock valued at $25,802,040.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.