Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.17.

ADI stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.23. 97,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,998. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

