Analysts Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to report sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,309,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIMO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 1,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,160. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94.

