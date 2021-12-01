Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

