Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.11. Cabot reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

