Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($1.24). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.63 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

