Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

