Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $241.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.27 million and the lowest is $236.90 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $938.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $64.33. 13,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.