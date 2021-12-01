Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.42 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,135. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

