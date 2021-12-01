Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.84. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 83.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $460,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $97.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.