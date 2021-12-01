Analysts Expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIMO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $14.41.

About Airspan Networks

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.