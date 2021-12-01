Analysts Expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.
Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.
Airspan Networks stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $14.41.
About Airspan Networks
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
See Also: CD Ladder
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.