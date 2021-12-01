Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.21 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $29.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $248,438,000 after buying an additional 532,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $17.69 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.68.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.