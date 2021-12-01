Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.21 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $29.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $248,438,000 after buying an additional 532,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $17.69 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.68.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

