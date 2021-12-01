Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $265.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.10 million to $268.70 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $273.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 70.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.