Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce sales of $36.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.62 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

GOOD stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $828.09 million, a P/E ratio of 444.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

