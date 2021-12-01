Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of PK opened at $16.64 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

