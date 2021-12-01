Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $170.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.15 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $150.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $700.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock worth $1,796,190 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

