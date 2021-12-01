Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.78. Target posted earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.72. 239,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,359 shares of company stock worth $7,985,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.