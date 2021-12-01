Analysts Issue Forecasts for argenx SE’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($4.92) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.31.

ARGX opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.93. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.