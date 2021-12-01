Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $239.89

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,624,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $220.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

