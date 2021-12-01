Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after buying an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after buying an additional 1,215,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,930 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after purchasing an additional 840,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

