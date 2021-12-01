Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $345.48

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.48.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,090,364 shares of company stock worth $715,208,808. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.68. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $357.82. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

