Analyzing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 9.05% 10.33% 2.30% Private Bancorp of America 25.59% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Macro and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and Private Bancorp of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.55 billion 0.33 $371.39 million $3.17 4.19 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.43 $10.71 million $3.23 8.36

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Banco Macro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

