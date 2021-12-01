Analyzing ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) & Its Competitors

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -1.42% 4.60% 1.53%

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -1.76 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.66 billion $1.03 billion 19.65

ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 380 1271 1298 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 34.06%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience competitors beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

