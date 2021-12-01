Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.91. 2,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,233,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

