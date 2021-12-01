AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics’ uptick in year-over-year revenues and solid performances across two of its GBUs in first-quarter fiscal 2022 are impressive. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A raised fiscal 2022 revenue outlook is a plus. NanoKnife’s solid potential and AngioDynamics’ strong focus on pancreatic cancer markets raise optimism. Robust product line is also impressive. A solid solvency position is an added plus. AngioDynamics’ fiscal first-quarter results were with better than expected. Over the past six months, it has outperformed its sector. Yet, continued softness in international markets and fall in VA revenues are concerning. AngioDynamics’ operation in a strict regulatory setting and stiff competitive space are worrying. Overdependence on NanoKnife is also concerning. Pricing pressure and forex woes prevail.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $995.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

