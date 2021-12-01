ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $534.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

