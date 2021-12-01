Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the October 31st total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Anima in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

