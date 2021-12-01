Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 57 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $553.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.96 and its 200 day moving average is $494.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.74 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

