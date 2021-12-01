Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heard Capital LLC grew its position in Anterix by 40.7% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Anterix by 152.3% during the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 63,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anterix by 66.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth about $3,405,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.