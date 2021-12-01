Antiample Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1,385.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

