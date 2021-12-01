Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in November

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.26. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATBPF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.