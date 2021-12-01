Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in November

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.26. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.88.
Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.