Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several research firms have commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 238,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Investment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

